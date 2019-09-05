Event: The Cadillac Three

Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.

Cost: Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at guest services or by visiting QCasinoAndHotel.com. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Online: www.thecadillacthree.com

Tidbits

  • The Nashville trio’s sound has been described as hovering between radio-ready country anthems, hard-and-heavy rock ballads and traditional Southern folk.
  • Their newest album is called “Legacy.”
  • Last year, they released “Bury Me in My Boots.”
  • In addition to their catalog, the guys have cuts from Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler, to name a few.

Jim Swenson

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags