Event: The Cadillac Three
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at guest services or by visiting QCasinoAndHotel.com. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: www.thecadillacthree.com
Tidbits
- The Nashville trio’s sound has been described as hovering between radio-ready country anthems, hard-and-heavy rock ballads and traditional Southern folk.
- Their newest album is called “Legacy.”
- Last year, they released “Bury Me in My Boots.”
- In addition to their catalog, the guys have cuts from Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler, to name a few.