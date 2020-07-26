For Teri Link and her partner, Kathy Conway, summers involve hitting the open road, camping underneath the stars and exploring the country’s natural beauty.
But with many popular travel destinations closed or operating on reduced schedules or limited capacity, the couple’s vacation plans quickly were dashed.
Hoping to improvise, Conway looked to an unused portion of the couple’s backyard and a refurbished 1964 Shasta Airflyte camper sitting in their garage.
“Since the coronavirus pandemic has shutdown, basically, all of our fun camping plans for the summer, we decided to make space for us to hang out,” Conway said.
The 51-year-old took to YouTube and consulted how-to videos to build a 10-foot-wide-by-15-foot-long floating deck to serve as “a landing pad” for the vintage camper, which they’ve parked behind their house for the summer.
“We didn’t want to chance it,” Conway said of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “So, we decided to stay. That’s where we’re hanging out all summer instead of going camping.”
Normally, the couple would take trips every other weekend.
“We just didn’t think that would probably happen, so we decided to make our own little spot,” Conway said. “We use it all the time. We’ve stayed in the camper and had fires down there. We should have done it a long time ago, but the pandemic really made us rethink our space and where we wanted to be.”
It’s also turned out to be a big hit for their teenage and college-age children and their friends.
“It’s been so relaxing and fun,” Link said. “Everyone seems to gravitate to this area. They’ll sit out there and have fires and play music. We put a porch swing out there.”
Link said the new setup has brought “more of a sense of normalcy to a time that’s not normal.”
“We were used to camping on a regular basis, so it was kind of depressing to think we couldn’t use it this summer,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to camp out there occasionally and have that area available to sit in and have a place to go to that’s outside our normal activities.”
Rise in outdoor attractions
Rising infection rates from the ongoing pandemic have altered or put a halt to many vacation and travel plans, creating a push toward a rapid transition to creative solutions for relaxing family getaways close to home.
In the Dubuque area, tourism officials have seen a rising trend in exploring local outdoor attractions, venues and activities.
“We’ve seen a focus on the Mines of Spain, the Heritage Trail and dining along the Mississippi River,” said Taylor Cummings, director of marketing with Travel Dubuque. “We are trying to encourage people to visit all of our attractions in the area.”
This includes everything from the 11-mile Dubuque Water Trail that stretches from A.Y. McDonald to Massey Marina parks, Mississippi River boat cruises, museums, the Field of Dreams and self-guided tours of Dubuque’s flourishing murals and street art.
“Basically, self-contained activities are the biggest things we’re seeing people do,” she said.
Cummings noted Travel Dubuque is urging everyone to practice safety precautions and guidelines put forward by state and federal public health officials, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“Kayaking in particular is something we’re seeing a lot of requests for,” she said, as the pandemic drives an upshot in outdoor recreation, from camping to kayaking, canoeing, hiking and mountain biking.
However, kayak rentals are tough to come by in Dubuque as they are in short supply with so many people buying them.
As of mid-July, Cummings said the only option for kayak rentals within or just outside of Dubuque was Millennium Bar & Marina in East Dubuque, Ill.
“Based on someone’s comfort level, (area) hotels are still open and still looking to fill their rooms,” she said. “Depending on the property, they have great deals.”
River cruises
Brian Neis, general manager of American Lady Yacht Cruises in Dubuque, said private bookings for wedding and business receptions has nearly evaporated due to the pandemic. The same with business from tour buses that would normally stop in Dubuque in the summer.
However, business from stir-crazy locals and families looking for close-to-home outings has picked up.
The yacht offers 1 1/2- to 2-hour lunch, dinner and happy hour cruises on the Mississippi River.
“The pandemic has put a bit of a dampener on the business. People are being rightfully cautious and trying to avoid big crowds,” Neis said, adding the business is following the same COVID protocols as those required of bars and restaurants in the state.
That means limited seating capacity of 60 rather than 85 guests, with tables spaced 6 feet apart and surfaces wiped down with CDC-approved disinfectant.
“We encourage people to use outdoor seating as much as they possibly can,” Neis said. “We have hand sanitizer on the boat and encourage people to wear face masks. We accommodate with a form of entertainment on the river where people can get a view of the city from a vantage point they don’t normally get and take in the sights and scenery of the river.”
Museums
Area museums remain open and have taken extra precautions, as well as added new exhibits and displays.
In Dyersville, Iowa, the National Farm Toy Museum has removed some items to limit high-touch points and has closed its children’s play area.
But plenty of family-friendly activities remain, said Amanda Schwartz, museum manager.
“We have our pedal tractors out for kids, and staff is diligent about cleaning those as kids come through,” Schwartz said. “We have some remote-controlled tractors. Folks can spray (the controls) before and after use. We’re doing deep cleaning, and our staff all have the opportunity and option to wear masks. We’re telling people that masks are requested but not required, per CDC guidelines.”
While the 2020 tourism season has been largely quiet, Schwartz emphasized, “We are open and welcoming visitors, including locals who may not have visited the museum before.”
“Maybe this might be a challenge for folks to check out their own backyard,” she said, noting the museum is working on a 76th anniversary display of the Ertl Company in Dyersville, as well as others.
In Dubuque, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has added a miniexhibit from the Dubuque County Historical Society highlight Dubuque’s love affair with baseball. Another on the local women’s suffrage movement will open in August.
The museum also has a barn owl on exhibit in its plaza and a “Robot Zoo” that features large animal robots, open through Monday, Sept. 7.
The robots mimic real-life animal characteristics, like how a giant squid propels itself in the water, and the exhibit includes hands-on activities for children and adults.
Museum Marketing and Communications Director Wendy Scardino said the museum is encouraging guests wear face masks, which are for sale at the box office. She added that museum officials are considering adding specific days or hours where masks will be required for those who would prefer such a setting.
“A staycation, it’s a wonderful opportunity to support your community during a difficult time,” Scardino said. “And we have a lot of wonderful businesses, museums and cultural attractions and organizations that are fantastic, not only for a city of Dubuque’s size, but for the region in general. Now’s your opportunity take advantage of those.”