The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will host a virtual gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, including an auction, a 50/50 limited ticket raffle, a preview of 2021 films, a special VIP guest and custom curated ticket packages.
Gala baskets will be delivered to attendees’ homes within a 25-mile radius of Dubuque by film festival committee members between 2 and 5 p.m. the day of the gala. Residents outside of the area will be mailed their gala baskets.
The Go It Alone package, at $35, will include access to the event. The Date Night package, at $150, will include additional snacks and appetizers for two from Hotel Julien Dubuque and a swag bag with party favors. The Family Night package, at $300, accommodates snacks and appetizers for four, and the Party of Eight packages, at $600, accommodates snacks and appetizers for eight.
All tickets will include a code to link to the gala. Tickets can be purchased by visiting tinyurl.com/1995ywlu.
To view or bid on auction items, visit www.32auctions.com/
JDIFFVirtualGala2021. A gala ticket purchase is not required to participate in the auction.