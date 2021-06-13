“I wish I’d have listened more when she talked about her life.”
“I wish I had written down his stories.”
How many times have we heard this from people about their parents and grandparents?
Through the years, I’ve often been asked, “How do I get started writing about my life?” in the workshops and classes I teach, and even over thumping melons at the grocery with friends. This fall marks 20 years since I began writing monthly columns for the Telegraph Herald. It’s a good time to respond.
There are zillions of ways to start, so if you’re interested in writing your story, I offer the following tips:
• Type or handwrite. No-voice-to-texting. It changes things — not in a good way.
• Get the grammar cops off your back. Writers often are overly concerned about correctness at too early a stage. This dampens creativity. Banish the red pencil until later.
• Set the timer for 20 minutes. Quickly jot down a list of places, experiences, people or objects that you recall. Words and phrases are enough. Nothing is too trivial. If items matter to you, they will matter to others. (Trust me. I’ve published columns about dead mice, dancing with laundry and crabgrass. Just when I expect rotten tomatoes to come my way, readers respond wanting more.) Keep your list. Add to it as ideas strike you. In the weeks, months or years ahead, referring to the list will sidestep the terror of staring down a blank page. Set this aside.
• Write describing your hometown or neighborhood when you were growing up. What did it look like? What did is smell like? Trees? Secret places? What sounds filled the streets and houses? What ballfields, joints, schools or other landmarks stick out? Any special events or unique ways of celebrating? Identify people you knew. Write responding to any of these for at least 20 minutes (or more). Let the ideas spill without worrying about punctuation, correctness, organization etc. Play on the page.
• Read what you wrote. Any surprises? Circle anything that appeals to you. Add more. Set it aside.
• After a few days, review what you wrote. How might it serve as a launchpad for another writing? Perhaps a new idea will come to you that isn’t even on that original list. Add. Remove. Repeat. Now write again with more focus, using regular sentences. Don’t be restricted by what you wrote before and don’t attempt to write it all. Remember, write what interests you. (25-30 minutes or more)
• What do you want to do next? Think about your potential readers and add more to the writing? Cut parts out? Re-organize? Have a friend or family member read it and comment? There’s no one right way. Write and rewrite as you like.
• Once you’re pleased with it, haul out the red pencil. Proofread.
Ninety-five percent of the adults I’ve taught writing to are sure they are poor writers and no one wants to read their stories. Thus far, 100% of them have been wrong.
Write on.