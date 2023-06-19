“Move it or lose it.” Those five words sum up the latest research on how important it is at every age to get plenty of physical activity — from walking and gardening to sweating it out at the gym and on the pickle ball court.

1. Want to avoid risking death from the flu or pneumonia? Meet the minimal physical guidelines of 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity weekly and two-plus sessions of strength-building activities weekly.

