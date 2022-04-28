Site: George Washington Middle School Auditorium, 51 N. Grandview Ave.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday,
May 6-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Tickets are available in advance at www.dbqsenior.booktix.com or at the door beginning one hour before the performance.
COVID-19 policy: Masks are encouraged while in the auditorium.
Synopsis
“Ben-Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” “Gone with the Wind” — these sweeping masterpieces have nothing on “Exeunt Omnes,” an Biblical epic being shot in the Arizona desert in the 1930s.
Brothers Benny and Phil head to the southwest to be extras in the film. Before you know it, Phil is directing the movie and Benny is its star. To complicate matters further, the brothers both fall in love with Louise, the assistant director in charge of “atmosphere personnel.”
With gladiator battles, heroic figures, extravagant settings, lavish costumes, the 10 plagues, a misfiring burning bush and a cast of thousands — portrayed by four other actors — this is truly a comedy of epic proportions.
Tidbits
More than 40 Senior students will make up the cast and crew.
The running time for the play is 90 minutes, with no intermission.
Better known as a theater actor, Larry Coen teamed with “Friends” co-creator David Crane to write the play during the summer of 1982.
The play made its off-Broadway debut in 1986.
“Epic Proportions” eventually found its way to Broadway in 1999 starring Alan Tudyk as Benny and Kristen Chenoweth as Louise.
By the time the play debuted on Broadway, Crane was fully embedded in L.A. with “Friends,” so Coen worked in New York, and the pair did rewrites and scripted new pages by phone.
“Exeunt Omnes,” the title given to the movie within the play, is an archaic stage direction meaning “Everybody leaves the stage.”