If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Friday, Jan. 10
Opening reception for “Artistic Diversity: Elevating and Celebrating Regional Artists.” 5-7 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center For the Arts, 11084 U.S. 20. The show will run Jan. 10-March 7 and will feature paintings, drawings, sketches, photos, clay, paper, wood, stone, mixed media and textiles. Details: 779-214-0261 and www.thegalenacenterforthearts.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Play-palooza. 10 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Toys, puppets, puzzles, games and more for parents and young children. Details: tinyurl.com/vg6ynzf.
Lollipops & Music for Our Preschoolers concert. 10-10:30 a.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., Aigler Auditorium. Part of a concert series for preschool children and their families. The series is sponsored by the Northeast Iowa School of Music. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.