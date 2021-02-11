University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s virtual programming will highlight a local singer and songwriter and an international Irish entertainer this month, according to a press release.
Dubuque-based country and pop artist Elizabeth Mary will perform as part of the Live(stream) with Heritage Center series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, on YouTube at @UDBQMedia.
The series offers an opportunity for viewers to meet the artists behind the performances through Heritage Center’s social media. It includes interviews by Heritage Center staff, with guest artists and live presentations. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes in length.
Mary is best known for her country singles, “Breathe in Girl” and “Sweatpants and Wine.” She performs solo acoustic and full band shows from small venues to large music festivals throughout the tri-states. Her 14-track, all original album, “Meet Me in Madison,” was released in November 2019.
Donations are welcome through the Friends of Heritage Center at bit.ly/friendsofhc. To request a direct link to a Live(stream) with Heritage Center episode, call 563-589-3432.
“Ireland with Michael Londra” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, as part of Heritage Center’s Full-Length Features series.
Taped in front of a live audience of 750 at the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland, the show features the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs and musicians joining Londra, an Emmy Award-nominated Irish tenor, in a celebration of Irish culture, heritage and music.
Household digital access is $25 for the livestream; $35 for the livestream and a souvenir DVD; or $50 for the livestream, a souvenir DVD and a private Zoom call. Once purchased, the rental is available for “on demand” viewing for 48 hours following the presentation. A service charge might apply to virtual ticket pricing. To purchase a ticket, visit bit.ly/iwmhc.