Nice to have my faith in humanity given a boost.
I left my purse on the shopping cart at the Locust Hy-Vee. As soon as I got home I realized what I had done. I immediately called. Someone had already turned it in. They did not leave their name, so I am hoping they will see this and know I am grateful. I actually did this a couple of years ago at the Dodge Hy-Vee and got it back with nothing missing. I guess Hy-Vee has very honest customers and I have a very bad memory. So I send out a big thank you to both of these good people.