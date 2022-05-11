CASCADE, Iowa — The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce will host its eighth annual Wing Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Riverview Park, 101 Pierce St.

Sponsored by the Cascade Pioneer and 99.3 FM KCST, the event will include wing tasting for $10, including eight wing samples and additional food and beer vendors on site.

Live music will be provided by Gina Owens and the Country Club, of Cedar Rapids.

Admission is free, and those attending are invited to bring lawn chairs. No carry-ins will be permitted.

For more information, contact Cascade Chamber of Commerce director Libbie Bettis at 563-690-8611 or

email director@cascade

chamber.org.

Tags

Recommended for you