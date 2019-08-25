HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
5. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. The Turn of the Key, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
8. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
9. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
10. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
11. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
13. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown
14. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
15. Lady in the Lake, Laura Lippman, Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
5. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
7. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
8. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
9. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Knopf
10. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
11. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
12. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
13. Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America, Christopher Leonard, S&S
14. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
15. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Candace Bushnell, Grove Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
9. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
10. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
11. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
12. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage
13. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
14. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
15. The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
5. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
6. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
7. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
9. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
12. The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life, David Quammen, S&S
13. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
14. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
15. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Vision
5. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
6. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
7. Crucible, James Rollins, Morrow
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Art of Racing in the Rain, Garth Stein, Harper
10. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
11. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin
14. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
15. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers, Fred Rogers, Luke Flowers (Illus.), Quirk Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
7. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
8. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. House of Salt and Sorrows, Erin A. Craig, Delacorte Press
12. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
13. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
14. Sorcery of Thorns, Margaret Rogerson, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage (Book of Dust, Volume 1), Philip Pullman, Knopf Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books
4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
7. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
8. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney
9. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
12. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
New in Series: For Whom the Ball Rolls
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic New in Series: Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People: Color Edition
9. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick