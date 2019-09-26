The Northeast Iowa School of Music has announced its 2019-2020 season of Lollipops and Music for Our Preschoolers, a free monthly concert series that aims to introduce children and their families to a variety of musical styles and instruments.
Concerts take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., third floor. The season will run from Oct. 12 through April 11 on the second Saturday of each month. All ages are welcome.
The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Drs. Mark Niemer and Yasyn Lee, in honor of their children and their teachers.
Schedule
Oct. 12: David Landau, children’s entertainer.
Nov. 9: Heartland Harmony Dubuque.
Dec. 14: Callie Mescher, Music Together Neurodynamic.
Jan. 11: String Q, featuring faculty from Northeast Iowa School of Music.
Feb. 8: JazzQ, featuring faculty from Northeast Iowa School of Music.
March 14: Tapestry, playful rock.
April 11: Kristina Castaneda.