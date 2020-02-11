The Clarke University music department will host its 11th annual Town & Gown chamber music recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18., in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke University campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The concert is free.
The program will feature chamber music works for voice, violin, cello, classical guitar and piano. Musical selections include works by Cui, Dowland, Rachmaninoff, Schumann, St. Saens and more.
Featured performers will include Clarke University faculty members Ann Duchow, Sharon Jensen, Cameron Scholtes and Marcus Dejesus; Clarke University students Jackie Moss, Samuel Moss, Mackenzie Blagojevic and Justice Heinold; University of Wisconsin-Platteville faculty members Rebekah Demaree, Susan Day and Kaju Lee; Divine World College faculty member Evelyn Dias; Emmaus Bible College faculty member Elisa Cooper; and Wahlert Catholic High School student Jonathan Hill.
For more information, call 563-588-6564.