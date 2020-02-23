A funny thing happened on the way to the punchline.
Lately, I’ve been bemused by the proliferation of diets that have become popular — Intermittent Fasting, Keto, Warming and Cooling Foods and Intuitive Eating. I was going to mine those diets for humor.
I would tell how Intuitive Eating is what prompts me to snarf the last cookie, before my husband beats me to it — but that I can feel virtuous about it because he’s trying to lose weight.
Or, how the Keto diet always makes me think not of low-carb ketogenics for weight loss, but of the befuddled but funny Kato, witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
I would have pointed out that for me, Intermittent Fasting becomes “mittent” in the period between breakfast and lunch, when, like Winnie-the-Pooh, I often crave “a little something.”
But then, an image from the View-Master of my past popped up unbidden and etched itself on my retinas. I saw myself as a plump little kid having a meal with my extended family at a long-vanished restaurant in Des Moines, the Silhouette.
It served gargantuan portions of hearty mainstays of the 1960s, such as Swiss steak and lasagna. Ironically, its logo was that of a wasp-waisted woman in a crinoline (the silhouette for which the restaurant was named).
When I reached for a roll from the bread basket, my stylish grandmother — who co-owned a ladies dress shop — slapped my hand. I was shocked and humiliated. I looked around the table, expecting one of my parents to say something, but either they didn’t notice or out of respect for an elder, they had averted their eyes. I tried hard not to cry.
This was my first experience of what now is called body-shaming or fat-shaming. The memory brought back the shock and hurt I felt then. It reminded me of what a big, dumb deal I have made out of my weight my whole life.
In the 1960s, attempting to get into a lacey pink size 6 prom dress handed down from my sister, I tried my luck with Dr. Stillman’s Quick Weight-Loss diet. It was big on black coffee and boiled eggs, but the main command was to glug down eight big glasses of water per day.
I starved myself into the frock , but perhaps as much by trotting to the bathroom as dieting.
Recently, I found this passage in a letter I had written to my grandmother when I was in college: “Grandma, you will be glad to know I’ve finally panicked about my flabbo and am whittling it off bit by bit. Have lost 6 lbs in 1½ weeks and have not devoured a single morsel of candy for that long!” Reading it, I felt tender both toward my younger self because I had been so obsessed by weight and tender toward my grandmother for having saved my silly letters.
Among the effects of my late mother, who worked as a weigh-in lady at Weight Watchers, I found a scrap of paper with this pitiful regimen written on it in her perfect Parker penmanship: “Lunch, 1 hardboiled egg, 1 slice toast (no butter).”
When I delved online into the thinking behind Intermittent Fasting, I realized how much that approach would have helped me. I found a study that shows American females internalize the importance of restricting food as early as 5 years of age. Among Intermittent Fasting’s principles are Challenge the Food Police, Respect Your Body and Cope with Your Emotions with Kindness.
Reflecting on my relationship to food, I discovered that many of today’s diets are not necessarily the fads I was planning to satirize. Instead, they are genuine attempts to enjoy breaking bread (or not) with others, to treat the body as a temple, to nourish the soul. I stand corrected.