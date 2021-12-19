Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
5. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
6. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
13. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
14. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
15. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
9. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
11. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
12. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
13. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
14. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
15. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
11. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
12. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. When We Cease to Understand the World, Benjamin Labatut, New York Review Books
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
6. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
9. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
10. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
11. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
12. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
13. The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2022, Sarah Janssen, World Almanac
14. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
15. No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, Michael J. Fox, Flatiron Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
6. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Great Hunt, Robert Jordan, Tor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
4. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
7. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
8. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
9. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
10. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
11. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
12. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
13. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
14. Christmas Is Coming: Traditions from Around the World, Monika Utnik-Strugala, Ewa Poklewska-Koziello (Illus.), NorthSouth Books
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
7. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
14. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
7. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
8. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
9. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
10. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Amos McGee Misses the Bus, Philip C. Stead, Erin E. Stead (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
13. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
14. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Dan Murphy, Aubrey Plaza, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Narwhal and Jelly, Ben Clanton, Tundra Books