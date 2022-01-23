Boy, am I getting my comeuppance.
A couple of decades ago, I wrote a column for this paper teasing Bush opponents — mostly middle-aged or older women — who were threatening to move to Canada en masse if George W. Bush won the presidency.
I envisioned postmenopausal women trudging across the border in their sensible shoes to settle in and demand free dental crowns and bunion surgeries from Canada’s generous health care system.
A friend was furious that I jokingly asked whether they were sure that Canada wanted them.
Funny (not ha-ha funny but pensive funny) how life can hoist you on your own petard. For in 2013, I married a Canadian, agreeing that when he retired we would live part of the year in Toronto.
So now I am that ahemty-something woman trudging across the border in my ugly orthotic shoes and gobbling up the perks of what some regard as a kinder culture.
It seems to me that when most Americans think of Canada, they envision the following: Poutine (a mélange of fries, cheese curds and gravy) in every restaurant, subzero temperatures, a high tolerance of other cultures, people concluding their sentences with “Eh?” and generous health care benefits.
I soon discovered that poutine is mostly on the menu in touristy places, and that I need not pack down underwear. (Toronto is more east than north of Iowa. Lake Ontario generally tempers the cold, although it can occasionally help create a doozy of a storm, depending on the direction of the wind.)
It is true, however, that Canadians really are courteous and tolerant. If they accidentally bump against you in the subway they are “sore-ry.” (By contrast In New York, I once saw a mean Manhattanite bump into an elderly tourist who was poring over a guidebook and yell at him to move his fat butt. And the tourist wasn’t even fat.)
I also learned that the Canadian medical benefits that Bush foes were praising way back when are amazing.
For example, we know a lovely young woman whose maternity leave lasted 12 months; the government paid half her salary and her employer topped this up to 95 percent. When a second child arrived six months after her return to work, she repeated the cycle, going right back on leave. Her husband could have claimed paternity leave and shared those benefits.
None of this is considered gaming the system, but utterly legit.
Of course, a consequence is that because law requires companies to be generous with health benefits, they must charge higher prices for goods and services. So be it.
The crow I am eating is surprisingly tasty. While my heart belongs to Iowa, I am warming to Canada as a second home.