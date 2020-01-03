News in your town

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Straightening out confusion about hair dyes and straighteners

Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony

Art in your backyard: Galena Center for the Arts exhibit will highlight regional artists

Ask Amy: FaceTime relationship leads to face time

People in the News: Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig among Golden Globe presenters

Lady Gaga hints to 1-year extension on Las Vegas Strip

People in the News: T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

That's weird: Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

Students will perform for UD Honor Band concert

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Quicker recovery from surgery with prehab

Ice Fest returns for 16th year at Port of Dubuque

Ask Amy: Woman wrestles with adoption dilemma

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 1

Almanac

In 2019, the box office belonged to Disney

Shalom to host winter tea event

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Pairing food choices for maximum nutrition

Jicama brings refreshing flavor to hearty bean soup, salad

Review: We tried Sour Patch Kids cereal; was it as bad as we expected?

Tonight's tv highlights

Food: How to make taralli, the crispy Italian snack

Food: Received an air fryer for holidays? Here’s what to make 1st

Ask Amy: Older father hates granddad assumptions

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 31

Traveling for social media gaining momentum for 2020

Book review: ‘The Fall of Richard Nixon’

Tonight's tv highlights

Geography quiz

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How added sugar messes with your digestion

Humorist Mo Rocca's 'Mobituaries' makes for lively reading

Almanac

Bluegrass smorgasbord: Steep Canyon Rangers headed for Heritage Center

Ask Amy: Friend conflicted over loss, new love

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 30

Repairing watches is a ‘dying’ art, but this business is turning away customers

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Cut your risk of prostate cancer by more than half

Women's Christmas planned for Jan. 6