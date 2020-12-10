Dubuque theater company Fly-By-Night Productions will present a free virtual play reading of Eleanor Hallowell Abbot’s “Peace on Earth, Good Will to Dogs” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Adapted by Artistic Director Lenore Howard, the play tells the story of Flame, a teenager in 1906 New England. She is tasked with taking care of the neighbors’ dogs for Christmas and decides to prepare a Christmas feast for them.
To register, visit www.flybynightdubuque.com.
For more information, email info@flybynightdubuque.com.