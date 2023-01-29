Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Beef stew over biscuits, spinach salad, fruit cocktail and chocolate cake.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Enchiladas, Spanish rice, Mexican corn and apple grande.
Friday, Feb. 3: Tuna and noodles, coleslaw, peas, pears and cookie.
Monday, Feb. 6: Tater tot casserole, corn, applesauce, dinner roll and lazy cookies.
Tuesday, Feb. 7: Lemon pepper chicken, hash brown potatoes, coleslaw with pineapple and marshmallows, mixed vegetables and pudding.
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Open-face pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, peaches and lemon cake.
Thursday, Feb. 9: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears and bread pudding.
Friday, Feb. 10: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, banana and pumpkin bars.
Monday, Feb. 13: Turkey tetrazzini, garlic bread, pea salad, Mandarin oranges and Oreo dessert.
Tuesday, Feb. 14: Corn flake baked chicken, hash brown casserole, green beans, pears and cheesecake.
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Meat loaf, baby bakers, Capri vegetables, peaches and banana bars.
Thursday, Feb. 16: Pizza bake, bread stick, lettuce salad, tropical fruit and brownies.
Friday, Feb. 17: Pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash brown patty and coffee cake.
Monday, Feb. 20: Pulled pork, baked beans, cherry fruit salad and potato salad.
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges and caramel apple cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Baked cod with lemon, butter and tartar sauce, baked potato, tropical fruit and pie.
Thursday, Feb. 23: Ham, sweet potato casserole, spinach salad, pineapple and Butterfinger dessert.
Friday, Feb. 24: Chili with crackers, cornbread, peaches and turnover.
Monday, Feb. 27: Sweet and sour pork chops, fried rice, broccoli, pineapple and lemon bars.
Tuesday, Feb. 28: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, peaches and cherry chip cake.
