News in your town

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Over- and undertreating Type 2 diabetes

Fundraising ball among events planned at Shake Rag Alley this fall

Event preview: 1-man-show to tackle the works of Edgar Allan Poe

Play preview: Fly-By-Night kicks off 37th season with serious girl power

Ask Amy: Procrastinator will definitely get to it later

Television Q&A: Will ‘The Good Cop’ get another season?

People in the News: Documentary dives inside the mind of Bill Gates

YOUR HOROSCOPE: September 12

Teddy Bear Clinics aim to help kids' fear of doctor