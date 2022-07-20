Fifteen-year-old Katie Ledecky won gold in the 2012 London Olympics’ 800-meter freestyle event. Tiger Woods won the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament at ages 15, 16 and 17. Jennifer Capriati astounded the sports world when, at 14, she made it to the semifinals of the French Open and to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Inspiring, but not to other teens apparently. Researchers at the University of Georgia surveyed 360,000 high school students and found that 75% of them aren’t getting the minimum recommended amount of physical activity. Even worse: Only 35% of young women are physically activ, while only 57% of males are.

