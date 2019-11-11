If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Fall Gospel Choir Concert. 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, University of Dubuque, Blades Chapel. The concert, under the direction of Victor Evans, is titled, “The Great I Am Provides.”
Thursday, Nov. 14
Movie night “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” 6-8 p.m., Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. This 2019 film stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen. The first 100 attendees receive free bags of popcorn. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Winter Farmers Market. 9-noon, Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., Dubuque. Variety of items available each week. Details: wintermarketdbq.com/about-2.
Documentary Film Series “Cheeseheads.” 2-4:30 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 Bench St. Meet-and-greet with film director, John Mitchell, plus a cheese tasting. The film is a journey through factories, farms, museums, breweries and boardrooms in order to explore the deeper meaning of being a Cheesehead. Details: www.galenalibrary.org.
Family Movies @ Your Library “The Lion King.” 2-4 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. This is the 2019 version. Details: www.dyersville.lib.ia.us.