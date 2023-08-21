Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Focus on being your best self. Stay centered, regardless of others' actions, and make your health and well-being your priorities. Follow your heart and avoid overindulgence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Getting involved in someone's dilemma will cost you. Set boundaries and limit spending. Call the shots instead of letting others dictate what you can do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share your thoughts, listen to reason and adjust your plans. Your dedication will make others take note and respect you for your insight. Trust your instincts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Call on those who have something to offer. Work with people who understand your agenda and support your vision. Focus on what's important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Realistic expectations are necessary. Let your imagination run wild but know when to rein things in.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Learn from an expert. Don't lose sight of your ultimate goal. Pay attention to detail and work hard.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Control your emotions and keep your mind alert. Moderation is necessary to avoid burnout. Adjust your life to lower stress and encourage peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set high standards. Don't expect others to follow your lead. Protect your assets and peace of mind. Let intelligence guide you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stand your ground. Check your ego at the door when entering a debate. Don't follow others; take the path that suits you best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be secretive regarding the changes you want. Take care of essential details yourself. Take the path that suits your needs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Remove yourself from unstable situations. Think your plans through from beginning to end. Don't let someone else think for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Prepare and execute your plans with finesse. Don't let overthinking lead to mistakes. Do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Get the facts. Refuse to let your emotions lead you astray. Overspending will leave you scrambling. Be inventive.
August 21
