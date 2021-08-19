Event: The Sampson Bros., with special guest Tall Paul, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $14 for the general public; starting at $9 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket free for UD students and $5 for additional tickets. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event.
Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
Lumhe and Samsoche Sampson (Mvskoke Creek/Seneca) — otherwise known as the Sampson Bros. — perform dances from Native hoop to hip-hop.
The Minneapolis brothers learned hoop dance as young boys. What began as a way to share hoop dance with their peers at school assemblies has led them to performing in more than half a dozen countries and at hundreds of universities.
The Sampson Bros. give back to their tribe by promoting cultural pride, unity and hope through a positive example of art, education and dance.
The brothers offer workshops in hoop dance, Powwow style dances, Native flute and music and more.
Special guest Tall Paul, an Anishinaabe and Oneida hip-hop artist enrolled on the Leech Lake reservation in Minnesota, will join the Sampson Bros.