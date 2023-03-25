A 1964 musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in imperial Russia in the early 1900s, tells the story of a man’s conversation with God. Tevye, the Jewish father of five daughters, pushes his milk carts and talks to God about his family, the upcoming marriage of a daughter and the struggles of dealing with modern values.
Tevye’s communication with God is heart-warming. He no doubt has a personal relationship with his God, willing to open himself and to be honest with his feelings. It’s a way of praying as with a close friend.
Place ourselves in the 17th century with Brother Lawrence as he experiences God in his life. He had an insight as a soldier in the French war as he meditatively looked at a barren tree in winter and mused that leaves would soon cover the tree. This led him to the realization of the providence of God — that God is taking care of that tree and producing life from within.
Soon after this experience, he entered the Carmelite monastery as a lay brother. He worked in the monastery kitchen for 40 years until his death. He left no writings except for a few letters and remembered conversations with people who came to him for spiritual advice. A church official visiting the monastery was struck by the spiritual wisdom in their conversations.
A book, The Practice of the Presence of God, was published highlighting how we can be conscious of God’s presence through conversation with God. In this short book, Brother Lawrence says, “God does not ask much of us, merely a thought of God from time to time, a little act of adoration, sometimes to ask for grace, sometimes to offer your sufferings, at other times to thank for the graces, past and present, God has bestowed on you, in the midst of your troubles to take solace in Him as often as you can. Lift up your heart to God during your meals and in company; the least little remembrance will always be the most pleasing to Him. One need not cry out very loudly; God is nearer to us than we think.”
Now place yourself with St. Catherine of Siena in the 14th century. She was a mystic and a Dominican tertiary who often communicated with popes. She heard God speak within her in prayer, “I need you to walk with two feet; love of God and love of all that God loves.”
She cared for the poor and sick and wrote letters challenging the unjust structures in society. She is remembered for advocacy for peace and justice rooted in prayer, “Speak as if you had a million voices; it is silence that kills the world.”
In these examples of people of prayer, the focus is listening within to what God may be saying to us. As St. Benedict says, “ Listen with the ear of your heart.”
Praying can change us in ways unexpected. When C.S. Lewis’ wife was dying of cancer, his college colleagues expressed their prayers. He responded that prayer has changed him.
Praying can lead us to doing something for others, relieving us of fears, bringing us closer to one another, accepting the inevitable and forgiving oneself. God is with us wherever we are, as we pray.
Jeremiah 29:12: “When you call to me I will listen to you.”
