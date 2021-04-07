Title: Can You Hear My Voice?
Genre: Feature-length documentary
Country: USA
Run time: 87 minutes
Director: Bill Brummel
Producer: Bill Brummel
Website: www.canyouhearmyvoice.com
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/386526239
Synopsis: “Can You Hear My Voice?” chronicles the one-of-a-kind Shout at Cancer choir in the U.K., whose member have all had their voice boxes removed, as they prepare for their most ambitious concert – a sold-out performance at London’s historic Tabernacle Theater. Along the way, the choice members’ cancer stories unfold, revealing their struggles with self-identity, self-doubt and loss. The film bears witness to the power of music and the human capacity for resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity.
Behind the scenes:
Director Bill Brummel had his own voice box removed in 2016 due to the long-term damaged caused by radiation treatments he underwent more than two decades ago.
“Physical recovery for me was awful,” he said. “Worse yet, I was saddled with insecurity, fear and doubt.”
Brummel, an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose credits include “Blood Diamonds,” “The Greensboro Massacre” and “Selma – The Bridge to the Ballot,” has won a Peabody Award and been nominated for primetime Emmy.
In 2017, Brummel’s doctor and surgeon suggested he make a film about how to cope with the obstacles of living with a laryngectomy.
“I was in a unique position as a laryngectomee and a filmmaker to tell this story,” he said.
The choice of Shout at Cancer, a nonprofit that specializes in speech training after laryngectory, became the subject of Brummel’s film. Founded by ENT doctor Dr. Thomas Moors, Shout at Cancer employs the use of singing and breathing techniques to improve vocal outcomes.
“Through the film, I want to encourage people who are struggling through dark periods of recovery of any kind to hold on,” said Brummel. “The theme is universal. It’s a story of survival and empowerment, with a message that will resonate with people combatting all other diseases, disabilities or personal struggles, which – when you think of it – is all of us.”