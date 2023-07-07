Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 15-16 and Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16 and 23.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $25 for adults; $15 for ages 17 and younger. Group pricing available for groups of more than 12. Tickets can be purchased at the box office from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling 563-588-1305. Tickets can also be purchased at thegrandoperahouse.com.
Synopsis
Intertwining the plots of several Brothers Grimm stories, “Into the Woods” explores the consequences of having one’s wishes granted.
When a Baker and his wife discover that the Witch’s curse is keeping them from having a child, they set out on a quest to obtain the four items the Witch demands for a potion — a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold.
Along the way, they cross paths with Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella. They have what the Baker and his wife need, but they also have wishes of their own.
Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions come back to haunt them with disastrous results.
Tidbits
Joe Klinebriel is directing, with Kristen Eby taking on music direction.
The cast features 18 local performers, with some taking on multiple roles.
Veteran director Klinebriel has previously been at the helm of The Grand’s productions of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Cabaret,” “Gypsy,” “The Pajama Game,” “Les Miserables,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and “Brigadoon.”
“Into the Woods” debuted in 1986, and hit Broadway in 1987. It won three Tony Awards and five Drama Desk Awards.
Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s stage musicals have garnered 10 Tony Awards, with film adaptations winning 32 Oscars.
Quotable, from directOR Joe Klinebriel
“The twist in this production may just be the way the costume and scenic designers interpret the iconic settings and characters that are drawn from classic fairy tales and spin them into their own unique designs. It’s always great fun to see what new ideas can emerge that honor the traditions of the fairy tales and breathe new life into them.”
“(Stephen) Sondheim created such complex reflections of life in his works, but there is a universality and relatability to the complexities that he created. His music touches us on a complex, emotional level.”
“There’s a timelessness to these characters and their stories. These stories are like childhood friends, and they help us to process the lessons life offers.”
“We love to share these old friends with the next generation, returning to the traditional stories that we first experienced and seeing them through the lens of a continuously changing culture.”