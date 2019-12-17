Art instructor Lisa Towers will begin a new six-week term of drawing and painting classes on Monday, Jan. 6, at Studio Works, 900 Jackson St.
Classes will include:
Drawing (ages 8-18): 6-8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $130.
Drawing (adults): 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays or Mondays. The cost is $130.
Oil painting (all levels): 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9 a.m.-noon Fridays. The cost is $165.
A portrait painting workshop also will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Students will paint a portrait of a model using the limited palette made popular by Anders Zorn. The cost is $130, and lunch will be provided.
For more information, call 608-574-7258, email lbtowers@aol.com or visit www.dbqstudioworks.org.