HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. Apeirogon, Colum McCann, Random House
7. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
9. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
10. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
11. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
12. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
13. The Authenticity Project, Clare Pooley, Pamela Dorman Books
14. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
15. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
6. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. Emotional Intelligence 2.0, Travis Bradberry, Jean Greaves, Talentsmart
9. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
10. The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, Kobe Bryant, MCD
11. The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross, Jon Meacham, Convergent Books
12. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
13. Until the End of Time, Brian Greene, Knopf
14. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
15. Brain Wash, David Perlmutter, MD, et al., Little, Brown Spark
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
7. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
10. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
11. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
12. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
13. Resistance Women, Jennifer Chiaverini, Morrow
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
4. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
7. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
8. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
9. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
12. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
14. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
3. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
6. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
7. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
8. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
9. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell
10. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
4. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
10. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
13. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
14. Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History, Vashti Harrison, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
YOUNG ADULT
1. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
4. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
8. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
9. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
10. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
11. Legacy and the Queen, Annie Matthew, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
12. Almost American Girl, Robin Ha, Balzer + Bray
13. I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Erika L. Sanchez, Ember
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
4. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House
7. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
9. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
11. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
12. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Hilo (hardcover and paperback), Judd Winick, Random House Books for Young Readers