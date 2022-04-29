On “To Tell the Truth,” Kitty Carlisle asked a contestant “What is Lawrence of Arabia’s real name?” He replied (without missing a beat), “Peter O’Toole.” Close — but not close enough to be right.
Whether skirting the truth is inadvertent or intentional, it’s a losing proposition. Nothing demonstrates that more clearly than the challenges that 28 million Medicare recipients who tuned in with their docs on the computer or phone (66% were audio-only) faced during the first year of the pandemic.
Adjusting to a new way of communicating health concerns and of understanding medical advice simply compounds the trouble many folks have communicating with their doctors. One survey in JAMA Network Open found that 60% to 80% of patients admit shaving the truth when talking with their doc face-to-face. And it’s estimated that, even in person, 90% of you don’t fully understand or remember what to do after your doctor appointment. Just imagine what it’s like when it’s virtual!
Televisits can be convenient, help fill in missed appointments and get you fast answers to urgent questions. You just need to speak up, loud and clear! Have a list of written questions to go over (consider emailing it to the doc before the appointment); record the appointment (Zoom and smart phones make that easy), ask a family member to sit in with you, and take advantage of your doc’s online medical chart app (My Chart) that posts your appointment information. Also, check out the video “Speak Up: About Your Care” at www.jointcommission.org.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.