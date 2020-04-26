I’ve asked my friends Positive (Pozzy) and Negative (Neggy) to weigh in on the COVID-19 pandemic:

Pozzy: So much family togetherness.

Neggy: I predict post-pandemic spike in divorce.

Pozzy: Now I have the time I always wanted to clean and organize.

Neggy: No joy sparked at Goodwill Stores that were closed anyway due to overflow.

Pozzy: Yay. I don’t have to take books back until the library reopens.

Neggy: Nothing to read. Library closed. And those little libraries outside people’s houses are crawling with positive-thinking books and germs.

Pozzy: Heartwarming stories of goodwill and community spirit are breaking the internet.

Neggy: So are coronavirus scams.

Pozzy: Because I’m not having company, I don’t have to run the dishwasher as often.

Neggy: Dishes getting crusty. Have to run them twice. Waste of water.

Pozzy: I predict a baby boom next winter. Won’t that be fun.

Neggy: More babies, more pollution. Why would anybody bring a child into this world?

Pozzy: Maybe this pause will give our Earth a chance to heal itself.

Neggy: Maybe Trump and Biden will sing a duet of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Pozzy: Isn’t it funny how intuitive pets are? My cat is more affectionate than ever.

Neggy: Stockholm syndrome.

Pozzy: Zoom makes it so easy to work from home.

Neggy: Had to clean my office before a meeting with Nosy Parkers peering into my house.

Pozzy: I’m so grateful grocery stores deliver.

Neggy: Duh. There’s a difference between crushed tomatoes and diced.

Pozzy: Macy’s is practically giving away spring clothes online.

Neggy: My dog Fang doesn’t care what I wear.

Pozzy: I love getting in touch with far-flung friends.

Neggy: Nobody writes, nobody calls.

Pozzy: Tax deadline delayed. Yippee.

Neggy: Like I needed help procrastinating.

Pozzy: The country is rallying to work together.

Neggy: Tell that to the political candidates.

Pozzy: I’d forgotten how fun Facebook can be.

Neggy: Stalking phishing, trolling, spying, humble-bragging.

Pozzy: Homeschooling gives me insight into what life is like for teachers.

Neggy: Don’t get me started on teachers.

Pozzy: A friend sent me links to wonderful free meditation apps.

Neggy: Calm voices trigger me.

Pozzy: What a relief to get a $1,200 check.

Neggy: Watch for spike in lottery sales.

Pozzy: Maybe the crisis will enhance global unity.

Neggy: The Cold War between the U.S. and China is about to get hot.

Pozzy: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

Neggy: That, and running out of toilet paper.

Email Rebecca at rebecca.christian@mchsi.com.

