I’ve asked my friends Positive (Pozzy) and Negative (Neggy) to weigh in on the COVID-19 pandemic:
Pozzy: So much family togetherness.
Neggy: I predict post-pandemic spike in divorce.
Pozzy: Now I have the time I always wanted to clean and organize.
Neggy: No joy sparked at Goodwill Stores that were closed anyway due to overflow.
Pozzy: Yay. I don’t have to take books back until the library reopens.
Neggy: Nothing to read. Library closed. And those little libraries outside people’s houses are crawling with positive-thinking books and germs.
Pozzy: Heartwarming stories of goodwill and community spirit are breaking the internet.
Neggy: So are coronavirus scams.
Pozzy: Because I’m not having company, I don’t have to run the dishwasher as often.
Neggy: Dishes getting crusty. Have to run them twice. Waste of water.
Pozzy: I predict a baby boom next winter. Won’t that be fun.
Neggy: More babies, more pollution. Why would anybody bring a child into this world?
Pozzy: Maybe this pause will give our Earth a chance to heal itself.
Neggy: Maybe Trump and Biden will sing a duet of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Pozzy: Isn’t it funny how intuitive pets are? My cat is more affectionate than ever.
Neggy: Stockholm syndrome.
Pozzy: Zoom makes it so easy to work from home.
Neggy: Had to clean my office before a meeting with Nosy Parkers peering into my house.
Pozzy: I’m so grateful grocery stores deliver.
Neggy: Duh. There’s a difference between crushed tomatoes and diced.
Pozzy: Macy’s is practically giving away spring clothes online.
Neggy: My dog Fang doesn’t care what I wear.
Pozzy: I love getting in touch with far-flung friends.
Neggy: Nobody writes, nobody calls.
Pozzy: Tax deadline delayed. Yippee.
Neggy: Like I needed help procrastinating.
Pozzy: The country is rallying to work together.
Neggy: Tell that to the political candidates.
Pozzy: I’d forgotten how fun Facebook can be.
Neggy: Stalking phishing, trolling, spying, humble-bragging.
Pozzy: Homeschooling gives me insight into what life is like for teachers.
Neggy: Don’t get me started on teachers.
Pozzy: A friend sent me links to wonderful free meditation apps.
Neggy: Calm voices trigger me.
Pozzy: What a relief to get a $1,200 check.
Neggy: Watch for spike in lottery sales.
Pozzy: Maybe the crisis will enhance global unity.
Neggy: The Cold War between the U.S. and China is about to get hot.
Pozzy: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.
Neggy: That, and running out of toilet paper.