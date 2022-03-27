Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
2. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
4. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
8. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake, Tor Books
9. The Swimmers, Julie Otsuka, Knopf
10. The Kaiju Preservation Society, John Scalzi, Tor Books
11. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
12. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
13. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
14. Give Unto Others, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
15. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box, Putnam
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
4. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir, Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
5. In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss, Amy Bloom, Random House
6. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques, J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
11. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
12. In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
13. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
14. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
15. One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, William P. Barr, Morrow
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
9. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
13. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
14. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
13. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
14. The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, Serhii Plokhy, Basic Books
15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
2. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
3. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
7. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
8. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
9. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
12. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
14. Those Kids from Fawn Creek, Erin Entrada Kelly, Greenwillow Books
15. Map of Flames (The Forgotten Five, Book 1), Lisa McMann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
4. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
6. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
12. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
13. Squire, Nadia Shammas, Sara Alfageeh (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
14. Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese American, Laura Gao, Balzer + Bray
15. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh (Illus.), Flamingo Books
2. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
3. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
6. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
7. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
8. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne
9. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
13. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
14. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
15. Easter Egg Countdown (Pat the Bunny), Gillian Flint (Illus.), Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Anjan Sarkar (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers