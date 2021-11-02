Some pet myths are easy to debunk.
Black cats are bad luck? Superstition. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Just look at the countless senior dogs adopted from shelters and now living their best lives in loving homes, learning all the skills needed to be perfect family members.
Among the numerous myths and misconceptions around our pets, there are many that are related to your pets’ health. It’s important to know the truth of these myths and misconceptions to help protect your pet’s wellbeing.
My dog is eating grass. It means he is sick.
Any change in activity or appetite in dogs is important and when it comes to eating grass, it is all about context. Dogs will sometimes eat grass if they have an upset stomach. But some will eat it because they are bored, anxious, hungry or just like the taste of it. There can be concern that a dog might be eating grass because there is some sort of deficiency in its diet. As long as your pet is eating a balanced diet formulated by veterinary nutritionists, this shouldn’t be a problem.
Milk is good for cats.
It is a common picture: Adult cats happily lapping up milk from a saucer. However, milk can cause gastrointestinal upset in many cats. As kittens become adults, they start to lose the ability to produce lactase, the enzyme needed to digest the lactose in milk. Though some cats can tolerate consuming milk as they age, most cannot.
My dog’s nose is dry. It means she is sick.
Or: “My dog’s nose is cold and wet. It means she is fine.” Changes with the temperature and moisture level of your dog’s nose can vary throughout a day. Some dogs might have noses that are naturally more dry than other dogs. A dog who normally has a wet, cold nose and suddenly has a dry, warm nose could be fine or be ill. It’s important to look at any other changes in your dog’s activity or behavior that might indicate that she is unwell.
My cat is purring. That means she is happy.
A purring cat might be happy and relaxed. However, cats will purr when they are anxious, sick or injured. Some recent research has shown that the frequency of the vibrations during purring can potentially stimulate healing.
My dog is scooting his rear end on the floor. He must have worms.
It is rare that the cause for your dog scooting his rear on the carpet is from intestinal parasites. More often it is caused by an issue with their anal glands. They are located just inside the rectum of your dog and cat, and frequently become impacted or infected. Allergies can cause your pet to do the “butt scooting boogey” on your living room rug.
My cat stopped using the litterbox. He must be mad about something.
This one might have a kernel of truth to it, but not in the way you are thinking. When cats get stressed by something, they can develop a condition called Feline Idiopathic Cystitis. Cats develop inflammation in the urinary bladder, which causes pain and can potentially even lead to urinary obstructions. Many cats with FIC might start urinating in places other than the litterbox. It’s thought this could be because the cat associates the pain with urinating from FIC with being in the litterbox, or they might find it more comfortable to urinate in different positions than in their typical posture in the litterbox. So, while stress and irritation might start the problem, your cat isn’t avoiding the litterbox out of spite.
My pet eats dry food. I don’t need to worry about its teeth.
While there are some dry pet foods made especially for cleaning the teeth, the fact of the matter is that most dry kibble is no better or worse than canned food when it comes to your pet’s dental health. Your pet’s genetics and the conformation of their mouth as well as their other habits (chewing on toys, etc.) contribute far more to keeping your pet’s teeth healthy. Brushing your pet’s teeth is the best way to keep those pearly whites free of tartar. There are some treats, chews and toys that are specially made to help. Look for the seal of the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) when choosing dental products for your pets. Also, avoid the urge to get progressively harder toys and treats for particularly hard chewers as this can lead to fractured and severely worn teeth. As a rule of thumb, you should be able to push your thumbnail into the chew toy. If you cannot, it is too hard for your pet’s teeth.
I can tell when my pet is in pain.
Recognition of pain in our pets is much more challenging than one would think. In particular, we often look for our pets to tell us when they are hurt by whining or crying when certain areas are touched. However, our pets are tough and good at masking pain. If an animal is limping, it is definitely in pain even if it isn’t whimpering. Even if an animal is eating and chewing despite having horrible dental disease, it is safe to assume that they are uncomfortable. There are many subtle changes in posture, gait and demeanor of pets that indicate pain, and it can be surprisingly hard to notice in some pets.
It’s fine to leave my pet’s food out all the time — it knows how much it should eat.
Pet obesity is a growing (pun intended) problem. Studies have shown that nearly 60% of cats and 55% of dogs are overweight or obese. “Free-feeding,” or leaving food out all the time, is one of the many things that can contribute to weight gain. While some pets can regulate their calorie intake, most cannot. Additionally, by leaving food out all the time, you cannot monitor how much each pet individual is eating and will likely not notice when one of your pets stops eating. Loss of appetite can be an early and somewhat subtle sign of more serious issues, especially in cats. It is best to feed pets individually measured portions of food appropriate to their health needs. This is particularly important and especially challenging in multicat households. In general, your pet should have access to a food that is especially formulated for their needs and any that isn’t eaten within 30 minutes should be picked up and safely stored until the next feeding time. Most dogs do fine on twice daily meals while the ideal for cats is multiple small meals throughout the day.
My pet never or very rarely goes outdoors. He doesn’t need vaccines or preventatives.
While it is true that indoor-only or mostly indoor pets are at lower risk for being exposed to certain diseases, risks certainly remain. Rabies remains a threat, particularly if a bat (one of the most common carriers for rabies in the tri-states) gets into the house. Parvovirus, a deadly viral disease of dogs, can live in the soil for years and potentially cause disease to unvaccinated dogs. Leptospirosis, a disease that is most commonly shed by wildlife and puts dogs that hike and hunt at risk, very commonly infects small, fluffy companion dogs that never leave their well-tended yards. Fleas love to hitch a ride indoors on pant legs or indoor/outdoor pets and commonly cause difficult infestations in households, especially those with untreated indoor-only cats. Make sure you talk to your veterinarian about the preventable diseases your pet might be exposed to.