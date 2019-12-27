The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host its Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater classes.
Students from preschool through sixth grade can take part in the weekly sessions, which will be in the classroom and on stage.
Financial assistance is available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, Jan. 22.
For more information, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltowertheater.net or stop by the theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
ScheduleLet’s Pretend: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3-March 9. Kindergarten and first grade. Children use their imaginations and self-expression to build concentration, confidence and communication skills. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Pete the Cat Adventures: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7-March 13. Kindergarten, first grade and second grade. This class will bring the “Pete the Cat” books to life. The last class will include a performance of the stories. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Creative Theatrics: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 5-March 11. Second and third grades. The class uses beginning acting techniques and skills to help kids be confident and comfortable on stage. Students will focus on creating believable characters using props, costumes, pantomime and dialogue. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Acting: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6-March 12. Fourth, fifth and sixth grades. This class focuses on acting skills and how to create believable characters. Kids will explore improvisation, stage movement and pantomime using skits and short plays. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Fractured Fairy Tales: 4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-March 10. Third, fourth and fifth grades. The class will take popular fairy tales and rewrite them to suit a more modern world. The written plays will be staged and performed. Space is limited to 10 per class. The cost is $95 per child.