Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St., will host Dubuque artist Gary Olsen from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, as part of First Fridays.
Olsen will be working on a new painting and visiting with customers throughout the evening. Light refreshments also will be available.
Olsen has a romance with Dubuque and the tri-state area. He calls it “one of the most charming and downright beautiful places in America. The foliage, the river, the undulating hills, the extraordinary buildings, particularly the beautifully maintained homes of the 19th Century, all represent a continuous source of inspiration for me.”
For more information, contact 563-583-9343 or otlag@aol.com.