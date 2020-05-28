If your birthday is today: Hold on to what you have and look for new ways to use your skills, possessions and assets to get ahead. Don't trust or depend on outside help, and question offers and motives when dealing with others. Persistence and hard work will lead to success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stick close to home and take care of personal responsibilities. Utilize your space to allow you to work on plans or projects on your to-do list.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A change will create tension with an opponent. Search for an alternative that will help persuade others to see things your way. Charm and diplomacy will help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider what you want as you explore the best way to achieve your objective. Look for guidelines that will ensure you do everything by the book. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't worry about what others do. Stick to the truth, take care of responsibilities and make changes that will be beneficial. A younger or older relative will offer unexpected insight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reconnect with someone from your past through social media. What you discover will help you let go of bygone times and address what you want to do next.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Handle a sensitive issue with diplomacy. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. Offer others the same freedom you want in return.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be open about the way you feel and what your expectations are regarding a partnership or joint venture. Refuse to let an outsider interfere in your personal life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A detailed look at a situation or personal documents will reveal what you need to do next. Concentrate on individual improvement and how you present your ideas and image to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Share your plans with someone you want to spend more time with, and you'll find out where you stand. A commitment will help you move forward with confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Sit tight, say little and observe a lot. You need to gather information if you want to stay in control of a murky situation. Discipline and fair play will be required.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Enlist the help of others. Get organized and update time-sensitive documents and pending matters. Make emotional and physical improvements. A proper diet and a challenging fitness program are encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions will get you in trouble. Before you make a rash decision or drastic change, consider why you are doing so and whether there is a better way to proceed.
May 28