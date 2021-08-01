Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
4. The Cellist, Daniel Silva, Harper
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
10. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
11. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
13. Falling, T.J. Newman, Avid Reader Press/S&S
14. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
15. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
2. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
6. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
7. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
8. Landslide, Michael Wolff, Holt
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
12. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
13. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
14. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
15. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
6. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
14. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
15. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) One World
7. Vesper Flights, Helen Macdonald, Grove Press
8. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
11. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
12. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
13. Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
14. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
15. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
7. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Twins, Varian Johnson, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
11. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
14. Turtle in Paradise: The Graphic Novel, Jennifer L. Holm, Savanna Ganucheau, Random House Graphic
15. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen=
9. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
11. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
12. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Click Graphic Novels, Kayla Miller, Etch/Clarion Books