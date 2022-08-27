SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host several events throughout September:
An art gallery exhibit featuring Henry Matthiessen III’s fine art photography of the driftless region will open on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and will run through Monday, Oct. 24. A reception open to the public will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
A harvest fest will be on the grounds from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The afternoon will be filled with live music, fresh produce for sale, hay rides and a dairy calf on-site.
Enjoy a night out with Sarah Barnes, a local Dubuque artist, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Sarah will guide you step-by-step on how to paint a fall gnome on canvas. The cost is $35 per person. Registration ends Friday, Sept. 16.
Sacred Land-Wild Church: Fall Equinox will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. An outdoor ecumenical gathering centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. No registration required. Freewill offering.
The last market of the season will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm. Featured vendors will include Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book and Gift Shop.
Wendy Mitch will lead “Introduction to Integral Approach to Spiritual Development” via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. This is an introductory session that will spark your interest for January’s more in-depth program. The cost is $15. Registration ends Friday, Sept. 23.
For current COVID-19 protocols, to register and/or pay for events that require registration or for more information, visit www.sinsinawa.or/moundcenter or call 608-478-4411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.