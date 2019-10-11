The record for the most turnovers in a football game (12) was set on Nov. 22, 1942, during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. In football, turnovers are not a good thing. In your body, however, adipose lipid turnover is essential to maintain a healthy weight.
A recent study from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden has found that as you age, lipid turnover in your adipose (fat) tissue slows down. The result is that fat doesn’t get burnt for fuel, it just hangs around.
That makes it harder for you to maintain your weight, even though you’re as active as you’ve always been and eating the same amount of food you always have. Over time, you pack on pounds and deposits of fat around the middle — and it’s harder to figure out why.
If you’re at a weight you want to maintain or you want to avoid gaining even more weight as you get older (we say starting around age 45 or 50), it’s smart to step UP your exercise routine. Add another 30 to 60 minutes a week. Make sure to do interval training with bouts of intense exercise, and get in two 30-minute sessions of strength training weekly.
And you want to cut DOWN on your calorie intake a bit while you make sure you are getting enough protein from lean sources. Your need actually goes up as you get older. That one-two punch will help you burn more calories and reduce fat accumulation.