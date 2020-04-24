News in your town

Ellis: Affleck turns up the emotion in 'The Way Back'

Baseball memories: Though paused for the moment, 'America's Pastime' will remain relevant

OZ AND ROIZEN: Overcoming vitamin D deficiency in indoor athletes

Ask Amy: Aunt wants to reunite with long-lost family

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Set up a virtual health spa with your friends or classmates

Ask Amy: Mom worried about catching COVID-19 from ex

What we miss: 10 things we can't wait to do when things finally get back to normal

Almanac

OZ AND ROIZEN: Step away from the alarming increase in HBP-related deaths

TV highlights for Wednesday, April 22

Ask Amy: Father worries about son's drinking

Food: Broccoli and pea soup quick and easy

Daily engagement: River museum honoring Earth Day online this week

Food: Quarantine bakers make flour a hot commodity

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 21

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Acupuncture for migraine

Audio review

TH columnist's debut humor book set for release on May 1

TV highlights for Tuesday, April 21

Almanac

Ask Amy: Needy couple might be emotional vampires

Never been to Dubuque Museum of Art? Digital galleries show what you're missing

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 20

New on DVD

New albums

That's weird: Beach trash finds: Full pickle jar, vape pods, cremation bag

Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles on Instagram Live

Television Q&A

Give your immune system a boost: Natural ways to cope with COVID-19

Almanac

Drs. Oz and Roizen -- Immune-strengthening tip: Avoid excess salt

100 days and counting: Mayo Clinic expert discusses how far we’ve come, what lies ahead

Ask Amy: Niece's outbursts terrify aunt

House of the Week: Charming farmhouse design with curb appeal

Concerts