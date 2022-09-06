The Great Draw Street Art Competition will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on 11th Street in Dubuque.
Organizers of the event are accepting applications for participants. It is open to all ages and skill levels, with more than $2,500 in cash and prizes awarded.
Two area artists will judge the competition, choosing first, second and third place cash winners for each category.
A free drawing area will be provided for those who want to express their creativity but not enter the competition.
Entry fees are $12 for ages 18 and younger, $16 for adults and $25 for teams of two or more. Scholarships are available for those who are unable to pay. Pre-registration is recommended, as spaces are limited. Forms and more information is available at www.thegreatdraw.com and at Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St. in Dubuque and 101 S. Main St. in Galena, Ill.
The competition is a fundraiser for the Great Draw Visual Arts Scholarships, with proceeds awarded to Dubuque and Jo Daviess (Illinois) County high school graduates pursuing degrees in the visual or graphic arts.
Onlookers can purchase votes throughout the day and give them to their favorite artists. The top vote-getting artists will be the winners of the People’s Choice Award Prize Baskets, worth more than $300 and filled with gift cards, merchandise and art donated from area businesses and artists.
