If your birthday is today: Use your strengths to overcome your weaknesses and strive to do and be your best. Success will come knocking at your door. Set reasonable goals and expectations, and expand your knowledge and skills. Making intelligent decisions will lead to stability and peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep the momentum flowing. Procrastination will stand between you and your destination. Position yourself for success. If you feel passionate, follow through with your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stay on target. Don't let your mind wander. Use your imagination to create, not to confuse. Execute your plans with precision, ingenuity and savvy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose intellect over brawn. Communication is the path to success. Explain your thoughts and feelings, and you'll captivate your audience. Don't let change stand between you and what you want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Two wrongdoings won't make things right. Take a moment to adjust to what others do or say. How you handle matters will determine your success. You may have to make some last-minute adjustments.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your energy and wit will draw others to your side and encourage opportunities that allow you to use your skills to your liking. Negotiations look promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will make you nervous about your future. Don't overreact or take on something you cannot handle. Be realistic and patient, and analyze every situation you face. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Expand your interests, skills and knowledge. Work to develop a plan that helps you use your talents to drum up interest in something you want to pursue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your personal and professional problems separate. Letting your emotions get in the way will ruin your concentration and stand between you and what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Connect with someone who can offer clarity regarding a situation that perplexes you. Speak up, ask direct questions and find out where you stand. Anger and impulse won't solve anything.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Live up to your word. Uncertainty and inconsistency will make others question your ability to get things done. Concentrate on self-improvement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you want to make changes at home or to how you live, be prepared to do the labor yourself. Minimize expenses to fit your budget. Call on people who can help you get things done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to what's going on at home and the changes that others make. Reach out to people you can rely on to help you get what you want. Change the way you approach someone for best results.
Nov. 29