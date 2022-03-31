Event: Chelsea Chen, guest organist, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $10 for alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans; first ticket free for UD faculty and staff, with additional tickets for $10; first ticket free for UD students, with additional tickets for $5. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Tidbits
• Organist Chelsea Chen’s playing has taken her throughout the world, featuring a mix of traditional organ repertoire and piano/orchestral transcriptions and contemporary music.
• She has performed with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Symphony, Singapore Chinese Orchestra and the Lou Harrison Festival Rutgers Orchestra at Trinity Wall Street in Manhattan.
• In 2019, Chen performed one of the inaugural concerts on St. Thomas Church’s new Dobson organ in New York City. She also was a featured artist in festivals in Beijing; Uppsala, Sweden; and Stuttgart, Germany.
• Chen studied at The Juilliard School in New York, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She also won the John Erskine Prize for academic and artistic achievement, awarded to one graduate per year.
• Following college, Chen moved to Taiwan under a Fulbright scholarship, whereupon she collected folk songs and wrote organ solo and chamber music.
• She returned to the U.S. to study at Yale University, where she earned an Artist Diploma.
• In 2009, Wayne Leupold Editions published her composition “Taiwanese Suite” to great acclaim.
• Chen has recorded multiple CDs, and her playing has been aired on CNN.com, “Pipedreams” from American Public Media, Hawaii Public Radio and Taiwan’s Good News Radio.
• Committed to new music, she has premiered works by composers throughout the world. Her compositions are available exclusively from Wayne Leupold Editions.
• From 2013 to 2017, Chen was Artist-in-Residence at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she performed and directed the concert series. She serves as Artist-in-Residence at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Manhattan.
• A masterclass with Chen will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Students and area organists are invited to play any piece of organ repertoire. Those interested in playing should contact Charles Barland, university organist and professor of music at UD, at cbarland@dbq.edu or 563-589-3564.
• Additionally, Chen will perform on the pipe organ during UD’s annual Convocation for Thanksgiving and Remembrance, a tradition for the campus community that provides an opportunity to remember those who recently have died, at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4.