A local 6-year-old has self-published her third book.
Kathryn Mary Walsh, of Dubuque, has written and illustrated, “Kathryn’s Joke Book.” It follows “Princess Cutie’s Flying Adventure” and “Dulce and Kathryn Sweet Friends.”
In her latest book, Walsh shares her jokes, with her doting grandmother writing them down.
Walsh is the daughter of Aimee and Dan Walsh and has three siblings — Clare, Quinn and Connor.
Her three books can be purchased at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque for $9.95. Walsh’s books also can be found in the
library at St. Columbkille Elementary, where she is in first grade.