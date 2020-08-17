SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host a virtual workshop, “Backyard Herbalism,” from
7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Clinical herbalist Shannon Renne, of Madison, will provide an overview of the medicinal properties of 10 Midwestern plant species and explain how they can be used.
Renne has completed five years of formal herbal studies and a clinical apprenticeship through Red Root Mountain School of Botanical Medicine. She also is a partner in Herban Artisans and is coordinator of the Madison Chapter of Herbalists Without Borders.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 1, and the fee is $10.
Register by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411, or visit