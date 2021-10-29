Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve delivers the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” with his latest film.
Paul Atreides and his family are at war over control of the desert planet of Arrakis. The House of Atreides and House of Harkonnen fight to gain the upper hand.
The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Zendaya.
Hot off a streak of thought-provoking sci-fi works such as “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” Villeneuve continues his creative streak with this first part of his adaptation.
“Dune” is a visually arresting epic. Shot to beautiful perfection by Greig Fraser, the film has a haunting, yet commanding, visual palette. While it’s easy to get lost in the atmosphere and spectacle, the performers ground the movie’s larger-than-life story.
Chalamet is at a career-best in his leading-man performance as Atreides. His character is given some seismic challenges, and he develops them well. Chalamet is the glue that holds the story together. One of his best efforts comes in the “Gom Jabbar” scene, ripped from the novel.
Ferguson gives an excellent acting turn as Paul’s mother. There are some challenging scenes for her character. I enjoyed the mother-son dynamic that’s explored between them.
Isaac is expectedly strong as Paul’s father. Though they don’t share many scenes, you feel their presence when onscreen together. You get a good sense of the family dynamic through Isaac’s work.
Momoa is one of the film’s cooler characters. He gets to shred some goons in the chaotic action sequences. I also enjoyed the relationship between him and Chalamet. There’s an endearing protectiveness that Momoa exudes, as he’d do anything to protect Paul.
Skarsgård is downright creepy as Harkonnen. The CGI-infused look of his character is unsettling and his actions are equally as unpredictable. His mysterious character design makes for some seat-squirming scenes.
The rest of the cast is excellent, though players such as Bautista and Zendaya will surely get more development in part two.
Fraser’s knack for low-light photography make for some memorable shots in the desert. He shoots the action with great spectacle and paints an investing atmosphere that washes over the viewer.
Couple his visuals with Hans Zimmer’s epic and experimental score, and the film is a visual and sonic treat. In terms of a theatrical experience, “Dune” is the best spectacle of the year and it’s not close. I would suggest opting for the theater over HBO Max if at all possible.
Villeneuve’s editing is on point as usual. The film’s runtime is 2 hours and 36 minutes, yet it flows like it’s less than 2 hours. Not a second is wasted in the runtime. The transitions are buttery smooth, the pacing is perfect, and you’re glued from start to finish. After it ended, I immediately wanted to see what part two had in store.
My only nitpick with “Dune” is that it might not hit an emotional resonance with some people. There aren’t many grand emotional scenes. Instead, they are played off in a more subdued manner.
“Dune” excels as a stunning work of atmospheric sci-fi filmmaking. Villeneuve was the perfect pick to tell a story of this grand visual scale. The film does an excellent job of presenting the story in digestible fashion for newcomers such as myself.
The terrific ensemble cast, the gorgeous visuals, meticulous sound design and Zimmer’s score make “Dune” a real treat. This is a must-see in a theater, IMAX or Dolby Atmos formats to experience the scale of the story. While not as strong as some of his previous films, I’m enormously excited for Villeneuve’s eventual part two.
I give “Dune” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 36 minutes. The film is in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max.