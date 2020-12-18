GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will offer a virtual play reading of “The Regifters.”
The holiday performance, pre-taped via Zoom, will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and will be available to watch through Monday, Jan. 4.
The comedy by Dubuque playwright Robert Lynn won the New American Comedy Festival. It’s a story of a couple who regifts a Christmas present, then finds out it’s worth a fortune and will stop at nothing to get it back. However, they’re not the only ones who rewrapped it.
Featured will be Megan Gloss and Keith Ahlvin, and Jill and Joe Klinebriel, all of Dubuque; and Brian and Lisa Schoenrock, Ben and Maggie Jenkins and Tracy Jenkins, all of Galena. Music will be provided by David Resnick, of Dubuque.
To view it on one device is $10, plus handling charges. Tickets can be purchased at www.ShowTix4u.com/events/Regifters.
The play reading is sponsored by Illinois Bank & Trust.