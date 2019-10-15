SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; (12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room); 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
TOday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Lou Oswald, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff WInery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
TOday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of story time, with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Author Visit: Holly Tierney-Bedord, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, conference room 1. The author of more than 20 novels and novellas will speak about her latest work, “I Will Follow Him.”
LEARNING
TOday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a Halloween design using perler beads. For kindergarten and older.
Wednesday
Aging for the Future, 9 a.m., Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque. Join for a free day of activities and education. Visit exhibitors and learn about what products and services they offer. Educational seminars throughout the day.
Butterfly Feeder Craft, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about the importance of pollinators and make a butterfly feeder to take home. For grades 3-5.
Ag Careers & You! 5 p.m., Dubuque County Libarry, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join Rachel Myers, education outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Farm Bureau, for this interactive exploration. For grades 6-12.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
TOday
VFW, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St..
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Wednesday
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant & Lounge, 31 Locust St..
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St.. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St.. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30, Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill, Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Guides will take people to various graves with history and stories. Ghost equipment will be used for ghost hunting.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.