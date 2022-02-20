Thanks to a unique position geographically and politically, Dubuque and the surrounding area has welcomed future, current or former United States presidents for the past 189 years.
“Iowa being the first caucus state has had a lot to do with presidential candidates visiting Dubuque, like many other cities in Iowa,” said Dubuque historian Mike Gibson.
Gibson said Dubuque’s geographic position at the juncture of Wisconsin and Illinois means that the area provides high visibility for presidential candidates who can make their marks on three states in a single visit.
Northwest Illinois connections with Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant also give the tri-states a link to future and former presidents.
It is possible to mark Presidents Day with driving tours of places with links to America’s highest office. What follows is a suggested itinerary that takes in more than a dozen of the notable appearances by future, current and former U.S. presidents in the area.
Mines of Spain Recreation Area
8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Dubuque The focal point of Dubuque’s earliest days is a good starting point for a tour of presidential sites in the tri-states.
“Zach Taylor was the first future president to visit Dubuque,” said Dubuque historian John Pregler.
Taylor was the commander of Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien, Wis., when he traveled to the Mines of Spain on July 4, 1830, to warn white miners to leave the west side of the Mississippi River — where they weren’t yet allowed.
Taylor later served as America’s 12th president, from 1849 to his death in 1850.
Blackhawk Battlefield Park
14109 W. Blackhawk Road, Pearl City, Ill. An obelisk located in a historic park 43 miles east of Dubuque commemorates the Battle of Kellogg’s Grove, a conflict of the Blackhawk War in June 1832.
Future president Abraham Lincoln is
said to have helped
bury the dead at the
site during his time in the Illinois Militia. Lincoln served as
president from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.
Port of Dubuque
450 E. Third St., Dubuque Former president Millard Fillmore spoke in Dubuque in June 1854 as part of the Grand Excursion, a steamboat trip from Rock Island, Ill., to St. Paul, Minn., held in June 1854 to commemorate the first railroad to link the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean.
Fillmore served as president from 1850 to 1853.
A second Grand Excursion event commemorated the original tour in 2004.
Hotel Julien Dubuque
200 Main St., Dubuque Lincoln was in Galena, Ill., in July 1859 when he stopped in Dubuque and stayed at the Julien, according to Pregler’s research.
Ulysses S. Grant Home
500 Bouthillier St., Galena Galena celebrated the return of Civil War hero Grant by presenting the future president with this furnished house on Bouthillier Street in August 1865.
Grant served as U.S. president from 1869 to 1877. The Ryan House, 1375 Locust St., Dubuque, hosted dinners featuring Grant, as did the Hotel Julien, according to Pregler.
Washington Square
700 Locust St., Dubuque William McKinley became the first sitting president to visit Dubuque on Oct. 16, 1899. The 25th president arrived by train and was cheered by thousands of people lining downtown streets and he spoke at Washington Square, according to contemporary newspaper reports. McKinley’s train trek across the country also included stops in Manchester, Iowa, and Galena.
McKinley served in office from 1897 to 1901.
Jackson Park
1500 Main St., Dubuque Theodore Roosevelt spoke at the park on June 2, 1903. Roosevelt, who served as president from 1901 to 1909, was cheered by about 6,000 schoolchildren at the park. Later that day, Roosevelt spoke to more than 8,000 people outside of the Dubuque Businessmen’s Club on Bluff Street.
Eagle Point Park
2601 Shiras Ave., Dubuque President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Eagle Point Park during a trip to Dubuque on Oct. 9, 1936.
Boy Scouts lined Ninth Street from the railroad tracks to White Street and held crowds back with ropes as the presidential procession traveled from a train station to the park, where Roosevelt viewed Lock and Dam No. 11.
Roosevelt served as president from 1933 until his death in 1945.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
1 University Plaza, Platteville, Wis. John F. Kennedy was a U.S. Senator, testing the waters for a run at the Democratic presidential nomination, when he toured southwest Wisconsin in late September 1959. He visited Boscobel, Darlington, Lancaster, Platteville and Prairie du Chien.
Among his stops was Wisconsin State College and Institute of Technology, now known as UW-Platteville, where Kennedy spoke about agriculture.
Kennedy had visited Dubuque’s Loras College in 1956, when he gave the commencement address.
Kennedy served as president from 1961 until his assassination in 1963.
Hawthorne Street Boat
A.Y. McDonald Park, Hawthorne Street and Volunteer Drive, Dubuque President Jimmy Carter jogged around Dubuque’s riverfront area south of Lock and Dam No. 11, during a visit on Aug. 20, 1979. The Democrat became only the fourth sitting president ever to visit Dubuque.
Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981.
Clayton County Fairgrounds
26143 Ivory Road, Garnavillo, Iowa Bill Clinton was the Democratic presidential nominee when he and running mate Al Gore spoke to fairgoers Aug. 6, 1992, at the Clayton County Fair. The candidates also visited Manchester, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis., during their tour of the area.
Clinton served as president from 1993 to 2001.
”City of Presidents”
Cuba City, Wis. President George W. Bush spoke to more than 1,900 people in the Cuba City High School gymnasium on Oct. 26, 2004.
“Cuba City is known as the ‘City of Presidents,’ (so) it kind of makes sense that the president stops in and says hello,” Bush said.
A bus carrying Bush had passed through Cuba City in May 2004.
Bush served as president from 2001 to 2009.
Northeast Iowa Community College
8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa Two recent presidents made appearances at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
Barack Obama led a White House Rural Economic Forum at the school on Aug. 16, 2011, after eating breakfast at a Guttenberg, Iowa, cafe and surprising high school students in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Obama served as president from 2009 to 2017.
Donald Trump participated in a workforce development roundtable discussion with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the school on July 26, 2018.
Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021.