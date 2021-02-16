If your birthday is today: An organized household will help you reach your long-term goals. Negotiate with finesse when dealing with someone who can affect your prospects. Stick to your plans, regardless of what others decide to do. Strive for stability and security; you'll attain peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend more time taking care of personal matters. How you handle domestic responsibilities will affect the way others treat you. Be willing to compromise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your secrets to yourself. An emotional incident can affect your reputation and your chance to advance. Look inward, then make the necessary adjustments.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep your eyes on your objective. It doesn't matter what everyone else is doing; what does matter is that you take care of your responsibilities and forge ahead relentlessly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Update a license, contract or personal identification. Don't take an unnecessary risk that may leave you in a precarious position at work or with an organization or group. Control your temper.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You stand to get ahead if you share your ideas and follow through with your plans. Be aware that someone will be eager to take credit for what you do.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put your creative imagination to the test at work, and you'll come up with a great idea that leads to a transformation. Education and preparation will help you take on a profitable challenge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what's best for you. Help yourself instead of putting your time and effort into something that benefits someone else. Pledge to do your own thing and to work alongside people who have as much to offer as you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for ways you can use your skills and knowledge to open a conversation that can lead to an exciting position. Have your resume ready to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be creative without overspending. You can find a way to overcome any obstacle. Laziness and relying on others will be your downfalls. Do the work yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your charm to avoid getting into an argument. Listen attentively, and go about your business. The less fuss you make, the easier it will be to get things done your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll spin heads with your outgoing, spirited nature. Others will take notice of what you bring to the table. A romantic encounter will encourage you to nurture a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be tempted to make a change. Take precautions before you spend money. Refuse to buy into someone's plans. Don't settle for anything less than what you want.
February 16